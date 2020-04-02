Local former jail to possibly be added to National Register of Historic Places

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An old jail in McDonald County could soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Missouri Advocacy Council on Historic Preservation voted to place the old McDonald County Jail on a nomination list to be recognized as a historic site.

The jail was built in 1904 and served the county until 1992.

The application and the local historical society’s recommendation will now go to the department of interior for a final decision.

The decision could take a few months.