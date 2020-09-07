Local foot and supply bank now requires online reservation

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lion Co-Op is operating a little differently this year in an effort to meet the needs of students and staff during the pandemic.

The food and supply bank will now require an online reservation before stopping in to reduce the amount of individuals in the space at a given time.

The need for food and personal products has grown among their clientele.

They hope to continue serving the community in the safest way possible.

Andrea Cullers, Co-Director, Lion Co-Op, says, “We see a higher need, a lot of students lost their jobs, maybe their families lost their jobs. And they’re also making a sacrifice being here this semester. Things are so uncertain or unsure, we just are happy for every student that was able to make it to campus. And so we just want to make sure that we’re able to provide the service in a healthy and safe way.”

The Lion Co-Op is always accepting donations of food that can easily be made in dorms like noodles, rice or pasta dishes, as well as toiletries.

For more information on how to donate or to make a reservation to stop in for groceries, we have posted a helpful link here

