Local food trucks host a pop-up event

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Two local food trucks are making ends meet by hosting a pop-up shop in Fort Scott.

The Blue Spoon and Perry’s Pork Rinds met up on Saturday in the Tractor Supply parking lot to sell their food.

Customers from across Southeast Kansas lined up to get the famous original pork rinds or the specialty mac and cheese.

Food trucks usually appear at events including weddings, festivals, and fairs.

With the Coronavirus shutting those events down, friends banned together to generate some income, while bringing the community together.

Brenda Davis & Christina Oberle, The Blue Spoon Owners, say, “We’re an event company; we have to have events to survive. So, all of our events are canceled, what do we do? So, we decided to do these pop-ups and so far everyone has welcomed us.”

Kelly Perry, Perry’s Pork Rinds Co-Owner, adds, “It needs to boost the morale. That’s what it has done for the community. Everyone’s morale is just bumped up. You know we’re doing this every weekend in different communities within a three hour radius.”

