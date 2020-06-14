Local food pantry for area cats and dogs celebrating first year

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local food pantry for area cats and dogs is celebrating its first year of service.

Snowflake’s Snack Shack provides free food for cats and dogs and is run solely with help from volunteers.

Although they’ve only been around for a year, they’ve managed to help 301 people and distribute 828 pounds of cat and dog food.

The organization is named after the coordinator’s cat, Snowflake, and she says it also started when she met a client at the Ozark Center who said they were having trouble feeding their animal.

Ann Leach, Coordinator, Snowflake’s Snack Shack, says, “He shared that his dog ate when he was able to eat, and I saw this dog who was just exhausted from walking and walking and waking. I thought, if we could at least get him some free dog food from the humane society, and that was like the start of it.”

Leach says she’s grateful to the Joplin Humane Society and the Salvation Army Family Store for their continued support which allows Snowflake’s Snack Shack to help so many people

You can find Snowflake’s Snacks at the Salvation Army Family Store at 302 East 7th Street on the second Saturday of each month from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.