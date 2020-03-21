Local florists taking measures to keep doors open during covid-19 outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — Virtually every type of trade you can think of has been adversely affected by the coronavirus.

You can add the floral industry to that list.

The spring is usually one of the busiest times of the year for florists like Justin Thomas, owner of The Wild Flower in Joplin.

He and others in the industry has had to be creative in giving customers safer options to buy his arrangements.

Justin Thomas, Owner, The Wild Flower, said, “We’re taking orders, we’ll do curbside service, we’ll deliver stuff, put it on your porch where there’s no contact, they’re limiting us at hospitals and funeral homes, but we’ll do what ever we can to keep the door open, the next thing will be Easter, Palm Sunday, Easter services, the flowers you see at the churches.”

Some of the floral industry’s biggest annual events are being affected by the coronavirus including prom and Mother’s Day.

Not to mention graduation and weddings, many of which have postponed to Summer.

At this time of year many of the flower’s used in arrangements come from the West Coast, South America, and even from as far away as the Netherlands.

Judie Hoopai, Higdon Florist, said, “Some of those lines of transportation have either been cut or reduced greatly and so we will start to see a reduction in availability of the different types of flowers.”

In fact, Higdon has reopened their drive through window for the first time in years as a result and will eventually sell coffee and food products out of it in addition to flowers.

“We”ll get through this, you know, Joplin is resilient, and as a community we’re resilient, we’ve done this before and we can do it again, and we will,” said Thomas.