Local fitness center moving to new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — A locally owned and operated fitness center is on the move, so to speak.

Midwestern Built Joplin is a gym currently located in the 200 block of West Second Street, the site of the former bus depot. But ground was broken Tuesday a few blocks away near 10th and Virginia, where the new facility will be built. Co-owner Jason Ansley says the property had been owned by the city of Joplin and says his company won the bid for the land. Ansley says he wanted to keep the gym in the downtown area because of the lack of exercise businesses since the original Joplin Family Y closed down a few years ago.

Jason Ansley, Co-Owner, Midwestern Built Joplin, said, “But the fact that the Y is not open on this side of town definitely doesn’t hurt, and we do want to provide that option for people, and that’s also why we’re going 24 hour facility because not everybody can get to our classes and we want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to come in.”

He says the facility will offer functional fitness and cross-fit. Ansley says the new building will be over 16,000 square feet, which is larger than their current location. The new building is expected to be up and open by September first of this year.