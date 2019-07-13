Local first responder organizations receive donations to help save lives

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local trucking company donates $100,000 to first responder organizations.

CFI donated funds intended to help organizations buy the tools and equipment they need for emergency operations. A presentation of commemorative checks were given at the CFI headquarters in Joplin to first responders. The representatives included local law enforcement, fire fighters and highway patrol teams within the four state area.

“We had 22 water rescues with just the last event, and we use a flat bottom boat and to get a boat that’s actually designed for water design would be instrumental for us.” Captain Robert Wright, Miami Fire Department

CFI hopes the additional funds will help save lives for years to come.