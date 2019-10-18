Local firefighters attend specialized disaster training session

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our local firefighters train for the worst, just in case it happens.

Several members of the Pittsburg Fire Department have returned from their annual training session as members of a special response team. The first responders are part of Task Force 4, which responds to natural disasters that occur in the southeast corner of Kansas.

“We did a lot of wide area search and it helps us familiarize ourselves with our GPS’s, so we can mark our way points, track victim locations, and then we did a lot of shoring,” explained firefighter Cody Hobbs. “We did some breach and break and then we did some confined space searches.”

The session took place in Salina at a location called “Crisis City.” Task force members house different types of equipment needed to respond to disasters at various fire stations throughout Southeast Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story