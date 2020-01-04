Local fire department adds new life-saving device

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Beaver Lake Fire Department adds new life-saving equipment for its ambulance services.

It’s called a mechanical CPR device.

The device can give cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on its own freeing first-responders to perform other critical interventions while a patient is in cardiac arrest.

“We operate with limited manpower and limited resources so freeing up the hands of first responders will just provide a more positive impact and outcome for our patients who are suffering from cardiac arrest,” said John Whisemant Beaver Lake Fire Department fire chief.

The fire department was able to purchase the device from a memorial fund set in place by the Nading family honoring a former member of the board of directors.