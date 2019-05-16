Local farmers weigh in on tariff impasse between China and the U.S.

CARTHAGE, Mo. - As the tariff impasse continues between China and the United States, farmers weigh in on the topic.

China is a major importer of U.S. crops, especially when it comes to soybeans. Second generation farmer Carl Burton is the President of the Jasper County Farm Bureau. He agrees with the intent of President Trump to convince China to drop all tariffs, but he says it's hurting farmers in the mean time.

"The Farm Bureau Federation believes in negotiation and not really tariffs, but we got to open up the the trade back up somehow and get these negotiations started again," says Carl Burton, Jasper County Farm Bureau President.

Burton says China imports $14 billion worth of U.S. soybeans each year.

