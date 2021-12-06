Local farmer’s market returns to provide more small business for Southeast Kansas

COLUMBUS, Kans. — Local vendors are getting another chance to bring their products to the community.

On Sunday the Columbus Farmer’s Market made its return as the Holiday Market.

Today’s event looks to provide local bakers, producers and artists with more opportunities to sell their goods since the normal famer’s market season goes from May until October.

Officials say this is especially important since recent Shop Local campaigns have led to some of the best sales for small businesses.

“The Columbus City budget during the pandemic didn’t need to be revised because our sales tax revenues were up considerably, which is a result of more and more people shopping local we feel,” says Liz Simpson, Crossland Construction Company Community Development.

