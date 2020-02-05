Local fan gets opportunity to attend the Big Game

JOPLIN, Mo. — If going to a Super Bowl at least once in your lifetime is on your bucket list, an area man says “go for it”!

And he should know.

Audie Dennis, Chiefs Fan, said, “This was a bucket list thing and once in a lifetime trip so we went ahead and took advantage of that.”

Audie Dennis was walking out of Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs beat Tennessee for the right to go to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, when he got a text message.

It said that as a season ticket holder he had been randomly selected to be able to buy two tickets for the game at face value.

He took that as a sign that if he was ever going to go to a Super Bowl, this would be the one to attend.

And he says it more than lived up to the hype.

“30,000 Chief fans walking around high-fiving, doing the tomahawk chop and “Chiefs” and everything just made it a really cool experience and something I think you only get with the Chiefs and with that Midwestern feel.”

As one of the lucky 62,000+ fans at the game, he says it more than lived up to the hype, even though, for a while, it didn’t look good for the good guys.

“We thought the 49rs could get the running game going, get a few first downs and run the clock out and it was done, and then so all of the sudden, Patrick did what Patrick does and the rest is history, it was it was phenomenal.”

In case you’re wondering, the face value of the tickets was $1,700 a piece.

He says fans sitting in the same section and row spent much more for their seats than what he had to pay, and says he highly recommends the experience.

“The festive atmosphere around Miami or who ever the host city it’s awesome to be a part of, the fact that the Chiefs were in the game, you know it doesn’t get any better than that.”