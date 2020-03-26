Local family brings cheer to area nursing home

GALENA, Ks. — A local family is bringing some joy to a Galena nursing home by decorating its sidewalks with chalk.

Jenny Derfelt-Elmore and her three children visited the Galena Nursing Center to bring some cheer to the residents by drawing pictures at the entrance.

The kids used sidewalk chalk to draw rainbows, flowers, and more to uplift the residents.

The nursing home is currently on lock-down to the public, but staff say their residents enjoy looking out the windows and seeing the children drawing them pictures.

Derfelt-Elmore says her children were excited to leave their house to interact with the residents.

Jenny Derfelt-Elmore, Mom, said, “It just was a good opportunity to teach them to look for opportunities, If you can just make someone smile then you’re helping you’re a helper.”

Madeline Henderson, Jenny’s Daughter, said, “I hope they feel more hopeful and more happy and feel like they’re there with us since they can’t have anyone visiting them.”

Eleanor Henderson, Jenny’s Daughter, said, “I drew a mosaic with tape and then after that I got to take it off, but the thing I designed is make a mosaic then peel off the tape, then color the insides of it.”

Elmore says her grandparents were both in a nursing home and she hopes that someone would’ve thought of them during a time like this.

This is her family’s way of giving back.