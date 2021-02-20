Local event teaching people about Chemurgy

DIAMOND, Mo. — People are getting the opportunity to learn more about George Washington Carver this Weekend in Newton County.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond is hosting an event to teach people about Chemurgy – which is something Carver invented.

Of course, from this, he was able to develop 300 products made from peanuts, sweet potatoes, and soybeans.

Sarah Martin Park Guide, says, “He brought this scientific achievements and his knowledge back to those that may have never even gotten education. It really benefitted the men and women farthest down. And he said as long as he can fill someone’s dinner pail then he was doing his job.”

Another presentation is planned for Sunday afternoon at 1 P.M. admission is free.