Local Elementary students raise funds for children’s haven

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Cecil Floyd Elementary will have an assembly tomorrow at 8:30 am to recognize students who have demonstrated gratitude throughout the month of November and one lucky faculty member will be shaved.

Cecil Floyd staff started a tradition last year with a No Shave November competition.

Male staff members from the school volunteer not to shave for the entire month. Their pictures are all put on buckets near the front entrance of the school.

Students decide which staff member they would like to see shaved in front of the entire school by placing coins into that person’s bucket.

The staff member who gets the most votes/money by the end of the month gets shaved by a fifth-grader during this assembly.

Students will receive awards for demonstrating gratitude throughout the month during the assembly and the staff member who gets shaved will announce the total funds raised.

All of the funds raised by this competition will go directly to Children’s Haven. The students raised a little over $500 last year.