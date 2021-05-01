ALTAMONT, Kan. — Local elected officials are giving citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions.

Saturday morning, Kansas State Senator, Virgil Peck Jr. and House Member, Richard Proehl held a social hour at Altamont City Hall.

Citizens expressed several concerns, ranging from legislation on local sales taxes to recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

City leaders say it’s important to have state representatives come to listen to their concerns.

Audree Aguilera, Altamont City Administrator, says, “Not only from Covid, but just from the economy these days and our society, I think the biggest thing I hope that they took away from this is we’re struggling at a local level, with not just cities, but also our local employers, of getting those employees and keeping them in our jobs.”

The Kansas Legislative Session adjourns on May 15.