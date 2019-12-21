Local economic development group is expanding to McDonald County

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local economic development group is growing its footprint – bringing a new county into its outreach efforts.

We’re talking about the MOKAN Partnership, a group that looks to bring in new business and grow the ones already here.

It’s been representing much of the Four States for years – what has been six counties.

That’s now growing to seven with the addition of McDonald County.

MOKAN’s new director Tony Robyn says it’s a good addition with the growth along Interstate 49.

“With the new corridor from Bentonville, we think it’s going to be an important area to look at the future for. We’re also looking at southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.”

The MOKAN Partnership had been operating as the Joplin Regional Partnership for years but is now switching to the new name.

In addition to McDonald County, they serve Jasper, Newton, Barton, and Vernon County in Missouri, Crawford and Cherokee in Kansas and Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

To learn more, follow the link. http://mokanpartnership.com/