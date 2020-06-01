Local drive in seeing a steady increase in customers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Covid-19 has brought in more business for an area drive in theater.

For 66 Drive In Theater in Carthage, business has been steady.

With movie theaters still closed, the drive in allows viewers to socially distance while still enjoying films.

They have even enforced some of their own restrictions to keep everyone safe.

Nathan MacDonald, Operator, 66 Drive-In Theater, says, “The playground is closed because that is a big congregating area. [At] our concession stands, we can only limit so many people in there at a time. Our restrooms are cleaned on a 15 to 30 minute interval consistently. Pamphlets go out to people so they can sit outside their car because they can’t sit on the side, [and] they can only sit in the front which allows that distance between both vehicles.”

The drive in is open Friday through Sunday, and the gates open at 7:30.