Local Domino’s owner set to be featured in national commercial

Emily Elwell and her husband own ten Domino’s Pizza restaurants in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas, and Northeast Oklahoma.

She was chosen by the company to be in a Domino’s commercial, now running nationwide.

Some of her employees even portray extras in the spot.

“They filmed for two days and the store that they picked was our Fort Scott location,” Elwell explained. “They actually shut down the store for almost the whole day and we filmed inside the store that day until around 5 or 6 that night, then we drove over to Nevada and did surprise deliveries there until sunset.”

The spot highlights employees who’ve been with the company for several years.