Local Doctor Loses License after Prescribing Herself Drugs

A local doctor loses her license for using a fake pharmacy license to get prescription meds.

The Board of Healing Arts in Kansas indefinitely suspended Margaret E. Barnidge of Frontenac’s license today.

She was arrested in October of last year by Pittsburg police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for felony identity theft, identity fraud, and unlawfully obtaining a prescription-only drug.

The Board of Healing says she used the identity of other physicians to prescribe controlled substances to herself.