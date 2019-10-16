Local doctor educates Neosho students on the dangers of vaping

Neosho Junior High School officials are concerned about the increase in popularity of vaping.

The junior high school invited Dr. Douglas McDonald from Freeman Health System to give a presentation about the dangers of vaping. Seventh and eighth graders learned the facts about vaping and what could happen to one’s lungs if they do not stop.

School officials want to educate and bring awareness to the problem.

“The information that is being presented to them is kind of an eye opener for a lot of them and it is a serious issue. Them just knowing the facts, I think, is a great deterrent,” explained Neosho Junior High Assistant Principal Michael Daugherty.

Daugherty says the students help officials catch who is vaping at school by turning in anonymous student statement forms.