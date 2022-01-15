Local divers are taking the plunge for a good cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of divers are taking the plunge for a good cause.
Calypso Scuba in Joplin held its annual underwater Texas Hold ‘Em tournament and chili contest.
Six divers spent the morning underwater playing cards for prizes and sampling several different chilis.
The money raised is going to the Joplin Area Firefighters for its charitable causes.
“With $20 per entry for the poker players that’s a known amount. When the big bucks start rolling in is when people start voting on their favorite chili. That’s where we like to see the big money coming into play,” said Valerie Earl, Calypso Manager.
Calypso’s next event will be an underwater basketball game in March.