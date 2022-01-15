Local divers are taking the plunge for a good cause

PITTSBURG, Ks. -- Family and friends are coming together to help those affected by a recent natural disaster.

Saturday afternoon Audacious Pittsburg welcomed the Boulder Bake Sale to its store.

All the profits from today will be going towards those families impacted by the wildfires in Boulder, Colorado.

Pittsburg resident Kelsey Anthony put the fundraiser together with her daughter Becca and her friends, as a way to give back to the community that helped them out when they were in need.

"They helped us out in Houston, whenever we were impacted by a flood," says Becca Anthony.

"We were impacted by the hurricane and their community really came together to raise money for us and help us and so it felt like an opportunity to pay it forward and redo the favor and help them out," says Kelsey Anthony.

"That's really what we like to do, is to help people out," Kennedy Fenech, fundraiser volunteer.

Even though the bake sale may be over, Anthony will continue to accept donations through Venmo @Kelsey-Anthony-4 .

Anthony also is sharing other campaigns looking to help those affected, those can be found below.