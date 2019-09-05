Local cyclists tour Joplin streets and businesses

Four State cyclists grab their helmets and bikes for a tour around Joplin.

Bike Joplin, Inc. held its first “Slow Roll Joplin” Wednesday night.

This event ushered thirty riders around town, while stopping at local businesses.

The ride included stops at Social BTB and Blackthorn Pizza and Pub.

The idea of a “Slow Roll” came together to not only get a bunch of cyclists together, but to also stimulate the local economy.

“One of the main goals for this ride is showcase Joplin, showcase businesses and locations that Joplin has to offer,” explained event organizer Lindsay Gagnon. :There is a cycling community here and we want to know, how do we kind of galvanize that?”

The next Slow Roll will be Saturday, September 14th starting at the Joplin Empire Market and will feature area coffee shops along the ride.

For more information on future Slow Rolls, click here.