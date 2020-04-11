Local couple takes in foreign exchange students during the COVID-19 pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s hard to Shelter in Place when you don’t have a place to shelter in.

But thanks to the generosity of a Southwest Missouri couple, a group of foreign students have a place to stay.

The heart warming story now from KSN’s Stuart Price.

Mindy and Clint Dalbom have been enjoying a full house again.

A group of student athletes from Crowder College, all of which are from Brazil, who were left with few options when on-campus classes were called off a few weeks ago.

Emanula Almeida, Crowder College student, says, “I like to stay with them because I feel close with my parents.”

Nathalia Silva, Crowder College student, adds, “Words can’t express how grateful I am for them to open their house and let us live here.”

Mindy Dalbom, host mom, says, “I had been their teacher at Crowder, so I think it was actually Gabrial that called me and said, ‘Hey, we got a letter that the dorm is closing, and what are we going to do?’ They couldn’t go home, so Clint and I talked about it and it wasn’t a hard decision, it was easy.”

Gabrial Amorim, Crowder College student, adds, “I’m feeling like part of family. I was talking to my parents, and Clint’s so much like my father. He’s funny, and Miss Mindy is like my mom, so she takes care of us.”

Stuart Price, reporting, “The couple raised their own children, and they say it’s nice to have young people in the house again. There was only one requirement though; they had to become Chief’s fans.”

Clint Dalbom, host, says, “It’s kind of fun to have the younger generation around here. One thing I did forget was how much a 19 year old eats.”

Dalbom says it’s amazing how much similarity there is among all teenagers.

Mindy Dalbom, host, says, “The other day they offered to go to the grocery store for me, because they’re young and they wouldn’t get the the virus, and I told them no, we would protect them. We want to be a good mom and dad”

In Newton County, Stuart Price, KSN Local News.