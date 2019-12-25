Local couple dresses as the Claus to spread holiday cheer

ORONOGO, Mo. — A local couple is bringing holiday cheer to their small community.

Just in time for Christmas Eve, a couple decided to dress up at Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Children from the neighborhood and even some from other communities came to sit on Santa’s lap and get their picture taken.

Virginia Gatschet says her husband loves the holidays and wanted to spread the infectious happiness that they feel during this season.

Virginia Gatschet said, “They have thanked us over and over, they needed a place they could take their children and not stand in line forever and that’s what we’ve had. Very few lap overs, but a constant flow and it’s been great.”

Santa couldn’t stay long, he had to get ready to visit little boys and girls around the world in time for Christmas.