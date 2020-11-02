Local corporation is doing what it can to make employees safe

MISSOURI — Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area is taking extra measures to keep its employees safe amid the Pandemic.

Starting Monday there will be no public access to the central office, weatherization, home repair office, and outreach offices.

ESC says they’re temporarily closing to keep their staff and families safe as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

There will be a locked drop box for documents and applications at all locations.

To meet in person you must schedule an appointment and wear a face mask.

They will also hold all agency meetings virtually.