Local company helps bar and restaurant employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the industries hard hit by COVID-19 precautions is the bar and restaurant business.

A local company is doing what it can to help displaced employees in that line of work make ends meet.

The On Premise Worker Relief Fund started by Heart of America Beverage Company, is designed to help employees that have lost jobs or had hours cut back significantly at establishments that serve their products.

Workers will be eligible for individual grants of up to $250 each.

The funds can be applied to rent or mortgage, utility bills, or grocery store gift certificates.

