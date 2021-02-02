Local community recognizes small businesses

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A local community is recognizing small businesses in their area.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has started accepting nominations for their small business of the year award. Anyone in Crawford County can nominate a business with 50 employees or less who they feel have gone above and beyond as a company. The hope is to shine a light on local businesses who have had a positive impact in the Crawford County community in the past year.

Julie Reams, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “It really brings our community together, and you know that a customer has nominated you for small business, it’s not chamber people nominating other chamber people, this is our whole community.”

Nominations can be made in-person at the Pittsburg chamber or online.

https://pittsburgareachamber.com/banquet

They’ll be accepted through February 18th.