Local community members look to make positive memories on 9/11 anniversary

“It’s been a very rewarding day to see so many people happy and enjoying themselves,” explained Anna Ruth Mosbaugh with First Methodist Church Joplin.

First Methodist Church of Joplin’s Tri-M class holds monthly get-togethers to bond outside of class. And, this month’s outing focuses on remembering 9/11 and making positive memories on this day.

“It’s a sad day, so we decided to do something that would be fun and interesting,” Mostbaugh added. “So this is our event for the month that will just be an exciting time and put a little bit different of an idea on 9/11.”

This month’s activity also introduces an attraction that’s new to most of the members.

They took a ride around King Jack Park in Webb City, on the Number 60 Southwest Missouri Electric Railroad Association’s Trolly.

“Many of them this is their first experience of riding a trolly and so we’re just really thrilled that we’re able to show them something that they’ve never done before.”

One of the members who rode the trolly for the first time enjoyed the lesson on Webb City and the trolly.

“We had a wonderful ride around the park, learned a lot of history, learned a lot about how it came to exist here, and what the purpose of it is,” said member Larry Myers.

And, Myers says he’s grateful to be out with his classmates on this day because making positive memories is important.

“We went through some terrible times with 9/11 and we have responded well like Joplin responded well after the tornado,” Myers continued. “There’s always hope and that’s what it’s about.”

Twenty residents from the Four States can now say they’ve been on the trolly in Webb City.

Although members won’t forget the tragedy that occurred eighteen years ago, they’ll also remember the positive memories that were created on this day.