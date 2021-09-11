Charlie 22 Outdoors remembers 9/11 in Webb City with Rep. Ben Baker

WEBB CITY, Mo. — In Webb City, Charlie 22 Outdoors put on a day of remembrance for 9/11 on Saturday.

The morning began with a prayer to honor the victims.

In addition, 13 chairs were spread out to pay tribute to the 13 U.S. service-members killed in the August airport attack in Kabul.

State Representative Ben Baker (R-Neosho) was in attendance to deliver a speech.

“It’s important to me and I know it’s important to veterans to remember that day and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Baker said. “I really appreciate what Charlie 22 Outdoors does to help veterans and to get them engaged and involved and the fundraisers and the different things that they do to support veterans.”

Representative Baker says it’s important to let veterans know they are supported and that people care about them.