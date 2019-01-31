Local Color Art Gallery and Studio hopes to raffle off art for breast cancer awareness

A Four State art gallery is hoping some donated pieces will raise funds to support breast cancer awareness.

The Local Color Art Gallery and Studio in Joplin is hosting an art raffle through February 8th. Local artists have donated works for the event, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Anyone interested can stop by the gallery anytime to buy a raffle ticket for five dollars and place the ticket in the box of their choice. For one co-owner, this event is close to her heart.

“It makes us feel great. February the first, it will be my anniversary date of my surgery, so we’re all really happy that all is good,” says Percilla Penner.

The winners of the raffle will be announced during the Valentine’s open house at the Local Color Art Gallery. The event takes place February 8th from 5:30 to 8:00 pm.