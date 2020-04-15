Local college’s president takes 20% pay cut to make up for upcoming semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The president of Missouri State University, Clif Smart, will be taking on a pay cut along with a few others to help fill whats missing in the Fall 2020 budget.

In a tweet, Smart said some in leadership positions volunteered to give up 10% of their pay in May and June, Smart will be giving up 20%.

Other steps were taken to make up for lost money, those steps include:

The hiring freeze for open positions will continue through June

We reduced our engagement of student workers and part-time staff

We moved 65 full-time staff to 2/3 pay with more likely to follow

We halted 133 campus facility projects

We canceled all events and travel through June

We closed most campus buildings to decrease utility costs