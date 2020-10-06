Local college working to fill cybersecurity needs

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local college is hoping to attract more students to fill a growing need for cybersecurity. An international group estimates that the workforce will fall nearly three million short of filling cybersecurity job openings.

Crowder College is promoting its associates degree and related certifications to start meeting some of those needs. Students also have the option of continuing on to an advanced degree.

Glenn Coltharp, Crowder President, said, “We work with both Missouri Southern and Missouri State to work on programs that will feed into both universities with the idea of training people at different levels.”

Crowder offers the traditional cybersecurity two year option, another IT program through its classes at the Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin.