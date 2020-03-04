Local college trying to find forever homes for dogs and cats

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local college is trying to find forever homes for dogs and cats.

Crowder College offers at Vet Tech Program for students wanting to work with animals.

Each semester they get a certain number of them from area shelters.

Once the veterinarian tech students are finished working on their fury patients, they put them up for adoption.

Some of them are available for that right now.

Sadie Burk, Crowder Vet. Tech Student, said, “When they are adopted they are spayed or neutered, vaccinations, every thing’s up to date and microchipped and ready to go”

Burk says there’s only a $25 fee for the adoption, and that’s to cover the cost of the microchip students have implanted inside the animals.

