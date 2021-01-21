Local college receives $15,000 in grant funds

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A local college received a grant through the through Oklahoma Arts Council.

NEO A&M was awarded $15,000 to support their band, choir, and theater departments. The money came from CARES Act funding. With the extra funds they will be able to purchase cameras, projectors, and livestreaming equipment. It will allow their music, theater, and arts programs to operate through distance learning and audio equipment to amplify outdoor music and theater performances.

Rachel Lloyd Project Director, said, “This will aloow our students to feel more apart of the campus culture, the campus life and being able to tune in to various art types of activites, guest presenters, performances, and so forth.”

The music and theater departments all lost revenue due to event cancellation during the pandemic so this will give them an opportunity to be involved again.