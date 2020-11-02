Local college is expanding athletic facilities

Parsons, Kan. — Labette Community College is one step closer to expanding their athletic facilities on campus.

LCC recently received a $50,000 donation from a former Parsons resident, that money will be used to fund the construction of the “Jody Thompson Wrestling Room”.

Thompson was the LCC Wrestling Coach and Athletic Director for more than 30 years.

These funds will help with the LCC foundation’s pathways to the Future Capital Campaign, which is aiming to build facilities on campus.

This donation will help LCC reach their funding goal of $500,000 for a grant to help build their athletic complex.