Local college equine judging team named reserve champions at NRHA futurity contest

MIAMI, Okla. – On Friday, December 20, 2019, The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) freshman equine judging teams recently earned both Reserve Champions and Third High Team of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity Horse Judging Contest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Under the direction of horse judging coach Kevin Pool, NEO students also claimed five of the top ten spots.

Leading the pack, Hannah Cain, a pre-vet major from Claremore, Oklahoma, was third high individual.

Shianne Votava, Lexi Coleman, Holly Silvey, and Elizabeth Hokit also finished in the top ten.

“This was the first contest of the year for the freshman and they did an outstanding job,” said Pool. “I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish over the next year. They have a tremendous amount of talent so I expect big things from them.”

Individual Results:

3rd – Hannah Cain

5th – Shianne Votava

6th – Lexi Coleman

8th – Holly Silvey

9th – Elizabeth Hokit

NEO Blue (Reserve High team):

Hannah Cain

Hannah Shasserre

Holly Silvey

Mikayla South

Lexi Coleman

NEO Gold (3rd high team):