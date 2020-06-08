Local college announces summer class changes

MIAMI, Okla. — Administrators at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M have announced scheduled face-to-face classes beginning in July will be moved to an online hybrid format.

Hybrid courses are similar to online delivery, but also incorporate zoom technology to conduct live class sessions.

NEO President Dr. Kyle Stafford says the decision to move online came out of an abundance of caution and the school will continue focusing on preparing a safe environment for bringing students back to campus.

NEO recently announced that it is preparing to have students return to campus for face-to-face instruction in the fall.