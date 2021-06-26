Local collector’s expo goes mini in Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, MO – People gathered in Southwest Missouri to celebrate superheroes and sports teams alike

Today was the inaugural Joplin Collector’s Mini Expo.



Companies and fans lined the gymnasium of Cecil Floyd Elementary, with things like “Funko Pop’s”, comic books and trading cards.



With Covid-19 restrictions easing, organizers wanted to use the event to help out local vendors.



Collectibles like trading cards grew in popularity over the course of the pandemic, so many vendors use events like the expo to reach a wider audience.



“The pandemic made it ridiculous almost for some things price wise, they’re just looking for stuff now.” Says Josh Miller, Joplin Collector’s Expo Organizer



The larger Collector’s Expo is planned to make it’s return on October 2nd.



With the success of the mini expo, Miller says more of them might be planned throughout the year.