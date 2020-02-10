Local CMN Advocate to be Nationally Recognized

Panda Express Manager Susan Crespino is Big Fundraiser for CMN
JOPLIN, Mo – Susan Crespino, manager of Panda Express in Joplin, is a dedicated advocate for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She raised close to $25,000 in 2019 alone, and her support continues to grow.
Crespino herself had twins in the Freeman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit fifteen years ago, inspiring her to fundraise for CMN. Crespino will be featured in a nationally produced video for CMN’s national sites, as well as Panda Express’ national website for its Employee Giving Campaign.
“This is really exciting for us to have a local restaurant manager and our hospital nationally recognized,” says Michaela Bennett, Freeman Health System Development & Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® Program Manager.