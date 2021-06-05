Local city celebrated the 40 year anniversary of the Good Ol’ Days Festival

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — This weekend marked the return of a Fort Scott tradition.

The city celebrated the 40 year anniversary of the Good Ol’ Days Festival.

Main Street was filled with food, local vendors and carnival rides.

Organizers noticed a huge support from local businesses and artists who were ready to return after the festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Shawn O’brien, Good Ol’ Days Chairman, says, “I’ve had an overwhelming response from our vendors and we’re very excited that they’ve been here today, and we’re thankful for each of them, we’re just so happy that everyone could come out and celebrate 40 years of family, friends and fun.”

This year’s festivities wrapped up tonight with live music.

Planning for next year’s festival is set to begin in August.