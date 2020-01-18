Local church to hold Procession of Roses

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A church in Rogers is hosting an event that is meant to honor those affected by the Roe v. Wade court case legalizing abortion.

The Procession of Roses will follow Communion during which the Pastor will announce “1973,” symbolizing the year the Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion was made.

The Pastor will then say every year following — all the way to 2020 — while someone born in that year places a rose on the stage. In the end, 47 individuals representing 47 years will remain on stage.

The Procession of Roses will take place Sunday January 18 following the 5:00 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rogers.