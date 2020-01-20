Local church offers armed security training classes

BUFFALO, Mo. (KOLR) — More and more churches around the nation and here in the Ozarks are taking armed security training classes. Including a small local church in Buffalo.

The Grace Community Methodist Church has security officers trained by a company called “Peacekeepers Training.”

They teach three stages in their “house of worship security training” program.

Stage one: Introduction of force. Stage two: Weapon malfunction, use of cover, and shooting at different positions. And stage three is discussing “How, when, and why.” With an emphasis on “why.”

“We have a saying, shoot what you know and what you think, so we’ll have some video of a guy pull a wallet out, sometimes he’ll pull a gun out, so you’re going to have to be able to make a decision and make a correct decision quickly with a limited amount of information,” said Roger Moore, owner of Peacekeepers training.