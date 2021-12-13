Local church is hosting its annual Christmas story walk

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is hosting an interactive event this holiday season.

South Joplin Christian Church is holding its second annual Christmas Story walk at Friendship Park, which is next to the church.

It started last week, and features the book called, “All the colors of Christmas,” and encourages families to share their favorite parts of the season in between stations.

“Our hopes are that it will be a free and engaging way for families to enjoy the season. And again just to be able to do it in safety and enjoy the beauty of God’s creation,” Colleen Carroll, South Joplin Christian Church Senior Pastor.

The “Christmas story walk” runs through December 25th.