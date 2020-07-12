Local church is helping feed those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the Joplin community are coming together to feed those in need.

The Mission Team and Youth at First United Methodist Church hosted a drive-through food drive to benefit local ministries.

The event was also a way to honor Barry Sanborn who has served the church for 27 years, working most recently as the Director of Family and Missions Ministries as he pursues a new opportunity.

People were able to drive-thru and drop off their items, which will be divided and distributed to local missions and ministries.

Jennifer Carey, Church Member: “Now more than ever, this community needs a hand and we are trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus and that’s our why and we just want to help and this seems like a perfect time and a perfect way to help out the community.”

Carey says it was heartwarming to see many members of the church’s congregation and members of the community showing up and helping to make a difference in the lives of others.