Local Church is helping families in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — A food program is filling the gap for families in need.

The Joplin First Church of the Nazarene is doing its part to end food insecurity.

“We’ve been distributing food to folks who lost their job or have some difficulty due to this covid-19,” said Pastor Jay Dick, Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.

Saturday morning’s rain didn’t stop Joplin First Church of the Nazarene from helping those in need.

The church handed out more than 80 bags of food to local families.

“It helps us a lot because a lot of times we are short on work. And without it we would be a struggling. So yes its a blessing. God has really blessed us. These people are a blessing to everyone,” said Bob Kessler, food recipient.

Bob Kessler has a big family and says the church’s bimonthly food distribution is vital.

“It provides food for us to supplement what we are able to get otherwise. Without it we would be in trouble. Everything they give us helps. It’s a blessing,” said Kessler.

The church started funding the food giveaway last September after a federal program ended.

“We kind of stepped out on faith and the lord has provided the food. We received donations as far away as Texas, South Carolina.” said Pastor Jay Dick.

The church passes out meals rain or shine.

They will host food giveaways the second and third Saturday’s in November and December.

“Several of our people have been in situations just like these folks have. Jesus told us that we are to help people within the limits to give and this is just something we can do to help folks in difficulty.” said Pastor Jay Dick.