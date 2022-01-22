Local Church hosts Vacation Bible School alternative

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local church is helping its littlest members give back to those in need.

Today Carthage Church of Christ held its first Kids’ Winterfest.

The kids worked on a service project making cards and gift bags filled with treats for widows, shut-ins and nursing home patients.

The church canceled its Vacation Bible School the past two years because of the pandemic and used today’s event as a makeup.

“We truly feel like it is important to get these kids in a different setting. Not only church on Sunday’s, but to get them in a different setting where they can still learn about god and have fun doing it,” said David Lawhon, Carthage Church of Christ member.

Lawhon says he hopes they can hold traditional Vacation Bible School this summer.