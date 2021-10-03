Local church hosts annual fall festival

RIVERTON, Kans, — A local church is bringing the community together for a family friendly event.
Sunday afternoon Grace Community Church in Riverton held its annual fall festival.
The church had food trucks, pumpkin painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo, hayrides, photo booth and face painting.
“Our name is Grace Community Church and that’s for a reason. We believe that community is a big part of what church is supposed to be. It’s about building relationships and keeping one another accountable and sometimes its good to get together and have fun,” said Aaron Zustiak, Senior Pastor.
The church also held a corn hole tournament.