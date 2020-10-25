Local church helps clean up a cemetary

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of volunteers spent the morning cleaning a Historic Joplin Cemetery.

Peace Church Cemetery held a work day to clean up the grounds.

Volunteers spent the morning picking up rocks, raking leaves, mowing the lawn, leveling graves and cleaning gravestones.

The Joplin Junior R.O.T.C Cadets volunteered along with Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander.

Organizers say its an important event to preserve Joplin’s history.

People looking to renovate and upgrade their homes met with professionals this weekend.

The Annual Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri home show wrapped up this evening.

It’s usually held in the spring, but the Coronavirus Pandemic caused the event to be moved back to October.

Organizers say the turnout was lower this year, but they believe it was still a success.

Valerie Searcy, Director Home Builder’s Association of Southwest Missouri, says,”I think we have a little bit more serious crowd this year. People have been at home looking at their homes, looking at the flooring looking at those walls and they are ready to make some changes. They are ready to get that forever home or make those upgrades that they’ve just been looking at those past few months.”

The home show took Coronavirus precautions by giving vendors extra booth space and hand sanitizer stations.