Local church gives away diapers and food to the community

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — You could get more than just spiritual enlightenment at an area church on Friday.

Calvary Baptist Church in Joplin was the setting for a giveaway of both food and a necessity for growing families.

Pastor Kenny Cox says his church had already been selected to be part of the Farms to Family food program.

The church was then able to get involved in another program for growing families.

“So every two weeks we’re giving away about 250 boxes of food which includes meat and produce and dairy and milk. And, then, we also had the opportunity through the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks to be distributing, on a consistent basis, diapers to over two hundred babies every month,” said Cox.

This was the first time Calvary had the diaper giveaway and the second time for the food basket program.

He says this is a way to reach out to the local community on days other than just Sunday.

